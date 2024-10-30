Lebanon's PM hopes for ceasefire with Israel in 'coming hours' - report

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati told Al Jadeed that he hopes for a ceasefire with Israel in the "coming hours," the Lebanese media site reported Wednesday evening.

Mikati said that while US special envoy Amos Hochstein was visiting Beirut, he brought a proposal that remained "confidential," the prime minister told Al-Jadeed.

He further emphasized that since September 21, there has been no communication with Hezbollah and that his main communication has been with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Mustafa Berri, leader of Amal, Hezbollah's primary rival in the Lebanese Shia community.

This report follows a draft of the potential ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon revealed on Wednesday evening by Israeli state broadcaster KAN.

The document, allegedly drafted by Amos Hochstein, has reportedly been presented to Israel's political establishment. Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati attends a press conference during an international aid conference in support of Lebanon in Paris, France, October 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)

The main points attributed to this draft outline that, from the moment of signing, UN Resolution 1701 will be recognized and brought into full effect, specifically that Hezbollah and other armed groups in the area will not take action against Israel, according to KAN.

IDF won't withdraw without comprehensive deal

However, the IDF won’t withdraw from southern Lebanon unless there is an effective and realistic ceasefire in place, an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

“I do not see the army exiting until there is a permanent ceasefire and an effective solution” that would prevent Hezbollah from regrouping along Israel’s border, the source explained.

The source spoke amid reports that the IDF was close to completing its military objectives in southern Lebanon and that work was advancing toward a ceasefire arrangement.

The White House commented on recent developments on Wednesday evening, saying there are many reports and drafts of a ceasefire circulating, and they do not reflect he current state of negotiations. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Tovah Lazaroff and Reuters contributed to this report.