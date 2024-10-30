US officials headed to Middle East for talks, White House says

Top US officials, including CIA Director William Burns and envoys Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein, will visit Egypt and Israel on Thursday, the White House confirmed, as Washington seeks to de-escalate tensions in the region.

CENTCOM's commander, US Army General Erik Kurilla, is also in the region and will visit Israel as part of the American effort to discuss Iran, Lebanon, and the release of hostages in Gaza, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

The latest diplomatic push comes amid efforts to halt hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Asked about the potential for such a ceasefire potentially within the next week or two, said the White House remained hopeful and was committed to reaching some kind of diplomatic resolution, but gave no other indication about the negotiations. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US September 22, 2023. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

"We're going to certainly be optimistic," she said at a regular daily press briefing.

US discussing Israel's UNRWA ban with Israel's government

Jean-Pierre also said the US was talking to Israel's government about the Israeli parliament's vote banning the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA and that the Biden administration was troubled by any legislation that could shut down the aid agency.