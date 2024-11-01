Iranian strategy advisor to 'Al Mayadeen': Iran has technical abilities to produce nuclear weapons

"We now have the technical capabilities necessary to produce nuclear weapons," Kamal Kharrazi, Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations head, told pro-Iran broadcaster Al-Mayadeen on Friday, indicating that Iran's nuclear doctrine could change if the nation faced an existential threat.

He added that Iran will respond to the Israeli retaliatory attack at the appropriate time, saying that it is likely that Tehran will increase the firing range of their ballistic missiles.

Iran prepared to escalate?

"We are ready for war but we do not want to escalate because we have currently proven our ability to deter from doing so," he claimed. "The matter is up to the Israelis - if they really want to continue, we will respond to them. Our missile capabilities are clear to everyone and everyone believes in them, and we have proven that during our operations."

He continued to tell Al-Mayadeen that "Israel’s prevention of UNRWA from delivering water and food to the besieged people of Gaza is the height of hostility to human values." Head of the Strategic Council of Foreign Relations, Seyed Kamal Kharazi, attends the Iranian-Arab Dialogues for Cooperation Conference in Tehran, Iran, May 12, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

He also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will also increase cooperation with Russia, and said that "Russia and China seek to build a new international system in order to be free from the West’s hegemony and authority."