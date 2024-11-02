Jerusalem Post
IDF sees nearly 30 patients, escorts transferred to active hospitals in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF oversaw the transfer of 29 patients and escorts from the Indonesian and Al-Awda hospitals to the active hospitals in the Gaza Strip on Friday night, according to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). 

COGAT said in a statement that the transfer was coordinated with the IDF and was carried out by the Red Cross and the Red Crescent.

According to the statement, the transfer was carried out per the IDF's request "to safely evacuate the hospitals in the area in order to maintain the security of the residents alongside the humanitarian evacuation routes and the active medical centers in the Gaza Strip." 

