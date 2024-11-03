Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu extends congratulations to new leader of UK Conservative Party

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his congratulations on Sunday to Kemi Badenoch, who was voted in as the new leader of the UK Conservative Party on Saturday. 

"I send my heart felt congratulations to Kemi Badenoch," Netanyahu wrote on X/Twitter. "I am sure she will continue the great tradition of Israeli British partnership and friendship."

