Netanyahu extends congratulations to new leader of UK Conservative Party

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his congratulations on Sunday to Kemi Badenoch, who was voted in as the new leader of the UK Conservative Party on Saturday.

I send my heart felt congratulations to Kemi Badenoch. I am sure she will continue the great tradition of Israeli British partnership and friendship. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 3, 2024

