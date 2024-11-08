Blinken discusses Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire, hostages with Saudi prince

US State Secretary Antony Blinken discussed on Friday pathways to achieving the release of the 101 hostages in Hamas captivity with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, spokesperson Matthew Miller announced.

In addition to the release of hostages, the pair discussed the need to end the war in both Gaza and Lebanon. Blinken asserted it was important to find a way forward for Palestinians in Gaza, looking at new governance, security, and reconstructing the enclave after over a year of war.

Blinken thanked the foreign minister for Saudi Arabia’s continuous supply of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

They also discussed shared concerns about regional stability and security, Miller said.