Israeli FM claims progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks; Hezbollah says no proposals were received

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2024 12:58

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Monday that there was progress in talks about a ceasefire in Lebanon but that the main challenge would be enforcing whatever was agreed.

Hezbollah has not received any proposals on a truce for Lebanon, a spokesperson said in response to Israeli claims.

"So far, according to my information, nothing official has reached Lebanon or us in this regard," the head of Hezbollah's media office, Mohammad Afif, said in a news conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

