Drone crashes near kindergarten in Nesher, no sirens triggered in area

A drone crashed near a kindergarten in Nesher, where no alarms sounded, according to Israeli media.

Drone intrusion sirens sounded throughout the Nahariya, Acre, and Haifa areas, but none sounded in Nesher.

The police reported that "a strike was identified in the yard of a kindergarten in Nesher, causing minor damage to the building. There were no injuries."

The police additionally state that officers were "conducting operational sweeps in the area in response to reports received by the 100 hotline, to locate and secure any additional crash sites to eliminate further risk to the public."

The IDF later confirmed that a hostile UAV crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon. The IDF reported that the incident had concluded at 10:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported due to quick thinking

This is the result of a Hezbollah drone strike on a kindergarten in northern Israel today.MIRACULOUSLY, thanks to the kindergarten teacher who rushed the children into a bomb shelter, no one was hurt. However, this could have ended very differently.Those who harm the people… pic.twitter.com/jmTohraDEY — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 12, 2024

The building sustained minor damage, but no staff or children were harmed. The staff of the kindergarten moved all of the children to the shelter as a precaution, even though no sirens were activated.

A father of a child at the kindergarten told Maariv that the staff's decision to move children to the shelter "truly saved lives." He added that "within minutes, the kindergarten teacher updated us that the children were safe, protected in the shelter."

Nearby residents reported hearing a large explosion and seeing smoke in the area. Firefighters were dispatched to deal with the incident.

"We did not have an alert before the UAV exploded near the kindergarten," said Nesher Mayor Roy Levy to Maariv. We are in discussions with the Home Front Command to understand why no siren was activated. We have been in contact with the parents of the children in the kindergarten; everyone is fine, and we have relocated them to another kindergarten."

The IDF said it is investigating why no sirens sounded in the area.

This is a developing story.