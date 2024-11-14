Airstrikes carried out on Damascus suburb, Syrian state media blames Israel

Several people were killed and others injured in Israeli attacks that targeted two residential buildings in suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, Syrian state news agency SANA said.

One building was located in the Damascus suburb of Mazzeh and the other in Qudsaya, west of the capital.

Israeli army radio said the targets of the attack in Damascus were assets and the headquarters of the Palestinian terrorist group Islamic Jihad.

Why would Israel strike Syria?

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year's Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli territory that sparked the Gaza war. Palestinian Islamic Jihad supporters participate in an anti-Israel rally marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 6, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Since Hamas's massacre of 1200 people in southern Israel, the Jewish state has faced attacks from numerous Iran-backed terror groups in the region; including Hezbollah, the Houthis, and militia groups in Iraq.