PIJ releases additional video of hostage Alexander Troufanov

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group released another video on Friday of Russian-Israeli hostage Alexander Troufanov, who has remained in captivity since October 7.

This comes two days after a previous video of Troufanov was released. It is also the fourth such video of him and other hostages in captivity that has been published as well.

The videos cannot be corroborated by a third party. There is also no way to verify precisely when and where they were filmed or what the conditions of the hostages were during filming and afterward. Israel widely considers these videos – which PIJ and Hamas have released before – to be a form of psychological warfare.

Gaza hostage Alexander Trupanov in a video published by the PIJ, May 30, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

In the video, Troufanov directly addresses Knesset member Aryeh Deri. He asks Deri to influence the government's decisions and not allow it to abandon him and the other hostages in the tunnels.

Troufanov also mentions the ground entry of the IDF into Lebanon. "You forgot us," he is seen saying.