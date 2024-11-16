Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirms two terror leaders killed in Damascus strike

Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed on Saturday that two of the terror group's leaders were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus on Thursday, Army Radio reported.

One of the leaders was a member of the organization's leadership, and the other was the official responsible for foreign relations.

A spokesperson for the terrorist organization named the terrorists as head of foreign relations Rasmi Abu Issa and member of the Political Bureau Abd Alaziz al-Minawi, according to AFP.

Striking PIJ in Damascus

Israel continued to target PIJ headquarters in Damacus on Friday. IAF fighter jets struck commander centers and terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in Syria's Damascus, the military confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Strike on Islamic Jihad terrorist infrastructure in Syria (Credit: IDF)

Fifteen people were killed and 16 injured in Israeli attacks on a number of residential buildings in suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, according to state news agency SANA, citing a Syrian military source.