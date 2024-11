An IAF strike on a densely populated district of Beirut on Sunday killed Hezbollah's media relations chief Mohammad Afif, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Army Radio reported that the strike targeted Hassan Nasrallah's home in Beirut's Dahiyeh neighborhood.

A failed assassination attempt was carried out on this house in 2006. Since then, the house has been rebuilt and has been used for Hezbollah terror infrastructure, according to Army Radio.