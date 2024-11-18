Amsterdam Mayor Femka Halsema said she regretted calling the riots in Amsterdam a "pogrom" because this was being used to discriminate against the Moroccan-Muslim population of the city, according to Dutch media on Monday.
Amsterdam mayor: Riots in Amsterdam were not pogrom, so called to discriminate against Muslims
By REUTERS11/18/2024 03:21 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 03:19 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 02:44 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 02:41 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 02:07 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 01:58 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 12:29 PM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 11:03 AM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 10:32 AM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 10:18 AM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 09:10 AM
By REUTERS11/18/2024 07:16 AM