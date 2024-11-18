Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Amsterdam mayor: Riots in Amsterdam were not pogrom, so called to discriminate against Muslims

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Amsterdam Mayor Femka Halsema said she regretted calling the riots in Amsterdam a "pogrom" because this was being used to discriminate against the Moroccan-Muslim population of the city, according to Dutch media on Monday.

Netanyahu considering firing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar
By TAL SHALEV
11/18/2024 03:39 PM
UK sanctions Iran airline, shipping group and Russian vessel
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 03:21 PM
No alternative to UNRWA in Gaza besides Israel, agency chief says
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 03:19 PM
IDF thwarts West Bank terror ramming attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 02:45 PM
Palestinian NGO to ask UK court to block F-35 parts to Israel
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 02:44 PM
EU targets Iranian shipping firms in new sanctions
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 02:41 PM
Biden to announce 'historic' pledge to World Bank, advisor says
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 02:07 PM
Large Gaza food convoy violently looted, UNRWA says
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 01:58 PM
Reports that Hamas office moved to Turkey not true, Turkish source says
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 12:29 PM
Russian rouble hovers around 100 to US dollar on tensions with West
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 11:03 AM
EU needs to keep up dialog with Israel, Dutch foreign minister says
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 10:32 AM
Masked men break into UK's Windsor Castle estate, The Sun reports
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 10:18 AM
US envoy Hochstein will be in Beirut on Tuesday - Lebanese source
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 09:10 AM
IDF to test rocket sirens in Maghar, Tzurit-Gilon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 07:37 AM
Russian lawmaker says Biden is risking WW3 with missile decision
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 07:16 AM