Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump picks former lawmaker Sean Duffy to be transportation secretary

By REUTERS

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that he is nominating former Wisconsin Representative Sean Duffy, now a Fox News host, to be transportation secretary.

If confirmed, Duffy will oversee aviation, automotive, rail, transit and other transportation policies at the department with about a $110 billion budget as well as significant funding remaining under the Biden administration's 2021 $1 trillion infrastructure law.

Trump has vowed to reverse the Biden administration's vehicle emissions rules. He has said he plans to begin the process of undoing the Biden administration's stringent emissions regulations finalized earlier this year as soon as he takes office. The rules cut tailpipe emissions limits by 50% from 2026 levels by 2032 and prod automakers to build more EVs.

Reuters reported on Thursday the Trump transition team wants to kill the $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric-vehicle purchases, citing sources.

Macron set to invite Trump, Musk to Paris for AI summit in Feb, says CNN
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 11:39 PM
North Korean leader Kim meets Russian resources minister
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 11:38 PM
US House Ethics panel to meet amid calls for report on Trump AG pick
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 08:49 PM
Lebanon presents written response to US ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 08:45 PM
EU worried by reports of Iran, North Korea, China supplying Russia
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 08:13 PM
Several killed in reported IAF strike in Beirut - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 08:12 PM
Tear gas used on Ukraine battlefield, chemical weapons agency finds
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 07:05 PM
Russia vetoes UN Security Council action on Sudan war
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 06:13 PM
Shin Bet chief visited Turkey amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 06:12 PM
Biden pledges record $4 bln US contribution to World Bank fund
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 05:58 PM
Man arrested on suspicion of inciting against Prime Minister Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 05:50 PM
Hostage family member faints in Knesset during Netanyahu speech
By ELIAV BREUER
11/18/2024 05:34 PM
Water price set to increase by 3.4% starting 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 05:16 PM
IAF intercepts two drones that cross into Israel from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 05:16 PM
Additional suspect arrested for firing flares near prime minister's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 04:46 PM