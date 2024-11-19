Trump picks former lawmaker Sean Duffy to be transportation secretary

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that he is nominating former Wisconsin Representative Sean Duffy, now a Fox News host, to be transportation secretary.

If confirmed, Duffy will oversee aviation, automotive, rail, transit and other transportation policies at the department with about a $110 billion budget as well as significant funding remaining under the Biden administration's 2021 $1 trillion infrastructure law.

Trump has vowed to reverse the Biden administration's vehicle emissions rules. He has said he plans to begin the process of undoing the Biden administration's stringent emissions regulations finalized earlier this year as soon as he takes office. The rules cut tailpipe emissions limits by 50% from 2026 levels by 2032 and prod automakers to build more EVs.

Reuters reported on Thursday the Trump transition team wants to kill the $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric-vehicle purchases, citing sources.