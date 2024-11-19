IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police eliminate three terrorists connected to explosives production

The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police launched a joint operation in Jenin to arrest Raed Hanaysha, who was wanted in connection with recent terror activity, arms trafficking, and launching attacks on IDF troops, according to a press statement on Tuesday.

Terrorists opened fire on the troops after they arrived in the village of Kabatiya to arrest a wanted person.

Troops cleared the building, eliminating the wanted man and two additional terrorists, finding an M16 and additional military equipment. Explosives manufacturing sites at the location were dismantled.

Palestinian Authority-run news agency WAFA reported that in addition to Hanaysha, 24, Anwar Nidal Saba'neh, 25, and Adnan Suleiman Tazaza'a, 32, were killed in this operation as well, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.