Police indict three Palestinians for allegedly planning to assassinate Itamar Ben-Gvir

Three Palestinian residents of Hebron were indicted this week for allegedly forming a terror cell aimed at assassinating National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his son, the police and Shin Bet announced on Thursday morning.

Investigations revealed that in June 2024, the main suspect, Ismail Ibrahim Awadi, sought to establish a military terror cell, obtain weapons, and create explosive devices for attacks on Israeli security forces.

According to the indictment, he contacted Hamas and Hezbollah for funding and support while gathering intelligence on the travel routes and security details of the minister and his son, the police and Shin Bet noted in the announcement.

After the announcement, Ben-Gvir said, "I extend my gratitude to the West Bank District Police and the Shin Bet for their dedication in apprehending and prosecuting the terrorist cell that planned to assassinate me and my son Shoval."

"Thanks to their relentless efforts and, by the grace of God, another attempt by the enemy to harm me and my family has been thwarted." A photo of the investigation team as they receive a certificate of appreciation from the West Bank District commander. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"I remain committed to toughening prison conditions for terrorists, strengthening Israeli sovereignty and governance, distributing weapons for self-defense, demolishing illegal structures, and achieving a decisive victory over our enemies. No terrorist will deter me."

Just one of thousands of investigations

West Bank District Commander, Commissioner Moshe Finchi, said, "Since the beginning of the war, the counterterrorism investigation units of the West Bank District have carried out thousands of detailed interrogations involving terrorists affiliated with organizations in the West Bank and Gaza. Our investigators, in collaboration with Shin Bet agents, have worked tirelessly—around the clock—to bring these terrorists to justice and to prevent terror attacks across the West Bank. This unwavering dedication was instrumental in resolving this highly intricate case."

“The severity of this incident underscores the persistent attempts by the state’s enemies to carry out attacks in Israel. Their targets included a senior minister and his son, members of the security forces, and other high-profile individuals. The successful arrest and interrogation of this terror cell, followed by their prosecution, represent a major milestone in the continuous fight against terrorism and efforts to safeguard public officials and citizens alike."

“The West Bank District is committed to its mission. In full coordination with all security agencies, we will continue to act decisively to thwart terrorism and ensure the safety of our citizens.”