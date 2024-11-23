Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pentagon chief Austin speaks with Israeli defense minister Katz

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2024 20:09

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli defense minister, Israel Katz, on Saturday, the Department of Defense said.

"Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces in Lebanon," a Pentagon readout of the call said.

Katz and Austin also reportedly discussed the cancellation of administration detention against settlers in the West Bank, Army Radio reported.

"The two discussed, among other topics, the cancellation of administrative detentions against settlers in Judea and Samaria. The minister noted that his decision was an internal measure taken out of commitment to democratic principles and emphasized that Israel strongly opposes all forms of violence against Palestinians and will act against it."

Golani Brigade soldier severely wounded during combat in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 08:12 PM
Israel national basketball team beats Ukraine national team by 13 points
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 08:04 PM
CENTCOM chief meets with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 06:19 PM
UK police investigate a 'suspect package' near Euston station in London
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 02:50 PM
IAF intercepts two rockets from area of Khan Yunis in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 02:22 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, GFZ says
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 10:51 AM
New sectarian violence kills 32 in Pakistan, AFP reports
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 10:47 AM
Philippine VP says she would have Marcos assassinated if she is killed
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 09:16 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut’s Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 09:06 AM
Two killed after Israeli drone strikes beach in Tyre, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 08:28 AM
Trump taps Scott Bessent for Treasury, capping long drama over choice
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 08:20 AM
Trump taps key Project 2025 architect Russ Vought to head budget office
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 08:17 AM
Trump names Dave Weldon as his pick to direct the CDC
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 08:13 AM
Trump plans to assemble investigative teams to look into 2020 election,
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 01:09 AM
Trump prepares to name Bessent as treasury secretary, Bloomberg reports
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 01:08 AM