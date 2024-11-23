Pentagon chief Austin speaks with Israeli defense minister Katz

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli defense minister, Israel Katz, on Saturday, the Department of Defense said.

"Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces in Lebanon," a Pentagon readout of the call said.

Katz and Austin also reportedly discussed the cancellation of administration detention against settlers in the West Bank, Army Radio reported.

"The two discussed, among other topics, the cancellation of administrative detentions against settlers in Judea and Samaria. The minister noted that his decision was an internal measure taken out of commitment to democratic principles and emphasized that Israel strongly opposes all forms of violence against Palestinians and will act against it."