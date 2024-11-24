Jerusalem Post
Herzog: We're at critical moment, 'everyday hostages are not with us is a failure'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 24, 2024 17:44

Israel's President Isaac Herzog held an event at his residence on Sunday and called for the urgent release of the hostages held in Hamas captivity, Israeli media reported.

According to reports, during his speech, Herzog said that Israel is "at a critical point in everything that concerns the hostages."

"We have many achievements in this difficult campaign, but we also have to say honestly, every day that they are not here with us is our failure," he continued.

Herzog reportedly added that he had said the same thing to President Joe Biden and President Trump two weeks ago.

"If we do not return them, we will be left with a bleeding and open wound that will forever burn our souls as a society and as a nation," Herzog added. 

