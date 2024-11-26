IDF announces fallen soldier Tamer Othman, killed in the north of the Gaza Strip

Sergeant Tamer Othman was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Sgt. Othman, 21, from Kfar Yasif, served in the Nahshon Battalion in the Kfir Brigade. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, November 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Othman fell in the north of the Gaza Strip.

IDF death tally

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Sgt. Othman raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 805.

Some 378 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.