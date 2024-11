Shalom Nagar, the executioner of notorious Nazi official Adolf Eichmann, passed away at the age of 86, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Adolf Eichmann was one of the key figures responsible for the Holocaust. He was a key figure in managing and enabling the logistics and transportation of deporting Jews to the extermination camps.

In 1960, he was captured by the Mossad. Eichmann was hanged a couple of years later after being tried in an Israeli court.