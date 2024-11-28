Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu says he ordered military to prepare for intense war in Lebanon if ceasefire violated

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 28, 2024 20:30

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday during an interview with Israeli Channel 14 that he had ordered the military to be prepared for an intense war in Lebanon if the ceasefire's framework is violated.

Netanyahu added that conditions for reaching a possible deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip have considerably improved.

Asked about a possible hostage deal in an interview with local Channel 14, Netanyahu said: "I think the conditions have very much changed for the better."

He did not give specific details.

