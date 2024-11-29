Nine wounded in West Bank terror shooting, terrorist thwarted

Nine people were wounded in a shooting at a bus near Ariel in the West Bank, Magen David Adom (MDA) announced on Friday.

MDA paramedics transferred the wounded to the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva. Three people were in serious condition, and one in moderate condition. The rest were lightly wounded. Magen David Adom ambulances arrive at the scene of a terror shooting near Ariel in the West Bank, November 29, 2024. (credit: Magen David Adom)

Terrorist apprehended

The IDF said it had received reports of a terror attack and that the terrorist had been thwarted.

Later, army radio reported that the IDF has begun the pursuit of a second terrorist involved in the attack. However, the military later clarified that following searches it had conducted, it had ruled out the involvement of a second terrorist.

MDA EMT Itamar Hakhamov recounted what he saw upon arrival at the scene. "We arrived at the scene with large forces and saw three injured individuals lying near the bus, fully conscious and suffering from gunshot wounds.

"We immediately provided them with initial medical treatment at the scene, which included stopping the bleeding and bandaging, and evacuated them by MDA mobile intensive care units to the hospital in stable condition. Additionally, other MDA teams treated several casualties who suffered from glass shrapnel wounds and evacuated them to the hospital in mild condition," he added.

This is a developing story.