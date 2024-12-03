Netanyahu: Israel is determined to enforce ceasefire, respond to violations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a strong response from Israel following Hezbollah's firing of rockets at Mount Dov near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

ירי חיזבאללה אל הר דב מהווה הפרה חמורה של הפסקת האש, וישראל תגיב על כך בעוצמה.אנחנו נחושים להמשיך לאכוף את הפסקת האש, ולהגיב על כל הפרה של חיזבאללה - קלה כבחמורה. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 2, 2024

"We are determined to continue to enforce the ceasefire, and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah - minor or serious," he wrote.