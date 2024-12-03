Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: Israel is determined to enforce ceasefire, respond to violations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a strong response from Israel following Hezbollah's firing of rockets at Mount Dov near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

"We are determined to continue to enforce the ceasefire, and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah - minor or serious," he wrote. 



