Katz reverses decision on removing administrative detention for Jews in West Bank - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Israel Katz has reversed his decision to suspend administrative detention for Jews in the West Bank, I24 reporter Avishai Grinzaig posted on X/Twitter on Wednesday.

"After the Defense Minister recently announced that no more administrative detention orders would be issued against Jews in the West Bank, Minister Katz has reversed his position," Grinzaig said.

"In a classified meeting, the contents of which we are now revealing, Katz stated, 'There will be no discrimination between Jews and Arabs regarding the issuance of administrative detention orders,' adding that the sole factor guiding his decisions would be 'security considerations,'" the post ended.

