Police arrest east Jerusalem man for physically assaulting, spitting at religious Jew

A 20-year-old resident of east Jerusalem was arrested on Wednesday night after physically and verbally assaulting an orthodox Jewish passerby in the city.

The assault was reportedly motivated by racial hatred.

Police identified the suspect as he pulled the victim's peyot (sidelocks), spat at him, and hurled racial slurs.

The police detained the young man and transferred him for further investigation. On Thursday, the suspect will be brought before the court for a hearing on a request to extend his detention.