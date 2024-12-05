Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police arrest east Jerusalem man for physically assaulting, spitting at religious Jew

By WALLA!

A 20-year-old resident of east Jerusalem was arrested on Wednesday night after physically and verbally assaulting an orthodox Jewish passerby in the city.

The assault was reportedly motivated by racial hatred.

Police identified the suspect as he pulled the victim's peyot (sidelocks), spat at him, and hurled racial slurs.

The police detained the young man and transferred him for further investigation. On Thursday, the suspect will be brought before the court for a hearing on a request to extend his detention.

Pakistan court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Khan's wife
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 11:53 AM
Turkey says it is coordinating with regional counterparts on Syria
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 11:36 AM
Prime Minister Barnier to resign as France's political crisis deepens
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 10:45 AM
Police arrest illegal resident from West Bank after stealing a car
By ALON HACHMON
12/05/2024 08:43 AM
Jerusalem resident arrested for allegedly planning to incite against A-G
By ALON HACHMON
12/05/2024 08:31 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Western Iran, GFZ says
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 06:17 AM
Trump picks Fiserv CEO Bisignano to head the Social Security Administration
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 03:40 AM
Blinken discusses Gaza aid with Egyptian officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2024 02:11 AM
Trump picks ex-Senator Loeffler to head the Small Business Administration
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 01:29 AM
Trump picks former congressman Billy Long as IRS commissioner
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 12:48 AM
Gunman wounds two children at California school, then kills self, local media reports
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 12:43 AM
North Korea-Russia treaty comes into force, KCNA says
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 11:34 PM
Ukraine's Yermak meets senior Trump advisers, source says
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 11:02 PM
Terrorist responsible for murder of Yonatan Deutsch detained by Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 10:53 PM
Israeli airstrike near Khan Yunis targeted Hamas official Osama Ghani
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 09:19 PM