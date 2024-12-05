NSC changes travel threat levels for traveling to Armenia, the Maldives, Brazil

The National Security Council has changed its designated threat levels for traveling to Armenia, the Maldives, and Brazil, the organization announced Thursday.

For Armenia, the travel alert has been increased from level two (potential threat) to level three (moderate threat level), due to the "heightened terrorist threat" against Israelis and Jews in the country.

For the Maldives, the travel alert has also been increased from level two to level three due to the presence of "terror sympathizers" and increased "hostility" towards Israelis and Jews on the island.

For Brazil, the travel warning has been decreased from level two to level one (no threat level) except for the area on the border between Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay.