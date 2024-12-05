Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

NSC changes travel threat levels for traveling to Armenia, the Maldives, Brazil

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The National Security Council has changed its designated threat levels for traveling to Armenia, the Maldives, and Brazil, the organization announced Thursday.

For Armenia, the travel alert has been increased from level two (potential threat) to level three (moderate threat level), due to the "heightened terrorist threat" against Israelis and Jews in the country.

For the Maldives, the travel alert has also been increased from level two to level three due to the presence of "terror sympathizers" and increased "hostility" towards Israelis and Jews on the island. 

For Brazil, the travel warning has been decreased from level two to level one (no threat level) except for the area on the border between Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. 

Herzog comments on hostage negotiations at meeting with Arab leaders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2024 05:20 PM
UN agency says fighting in Syria's northwest displaced 280,000 people
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 05:12 PM
Two men charged over attack on British-based Iranian journalist
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 05:10 PM
Communications stopped in Syria's Aleppo due to attacks, state media say
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 04:24 PM
Macron asked PM Barnier and his gov. to stay on until next PM named
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 04:05 PM
DM, US officials discuss Israel's ongoing purchase of US weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2024 03:46 PM
Syrian air defenses down 'two hostile drones' over Damascus - state TV
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 03:42 PM
FM Sa'ar, Blinken meet to discuss Lebanon, Syria, Gaza developments
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2024 03:23 PM
Man lightly injured from plane crash in Western Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2024 03:20 PM
IDF rules out possible infiltration through Israel-Jordan border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2024 12:51 PM
Russia says it's in constant touch with Syria, evaluating situation ther
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 12:23 PM
Pakistan court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Khan's wife
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 11:53 AM
Turkey says it is coordinating with regional counterparts on Syria
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 11:36 AM
Prime Minister Barnier to resign as France's political crisis deepens
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 10:45 AM
Police arrest east Jerusalem man for assaulting Jew in Jerusalem
By WALLA!
12/05/2024 09:28 AM