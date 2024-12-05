Two men charged over attack on British-based Iranian journalist

British prosecutors said on Thursday they had authorized charges to be brought against two Romanians over the stabbing of a journalist working for a Persian language media organization in London in March.

Pouria Zeraati, who works for Iran International, sustained leg injuries after being stabbed near his home in Wimbledon, southwest London.

"Nandito Badea, 19, and George Stana, 23, were arrested in Romania on Wednesday. They are each charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding," a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said.