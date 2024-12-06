Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US appeals court upholds TikTok law forcing its sale

By REUTERS

A US federal appeals court upheld a law requiring Chinese-based ByteDance to divest its popular short video app TikTok in the United States by early next year or face a ban.

The decision is a complete win for the Justice Department and opponents of the Chinese-owned app and a devastating blow to ByteDance. The ruling now increases the possibility of an unprecedented ban in just six weeks on a social media app used by 170 million Americans.

The ruling is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court or full appeals court panel by ByteDance and TikTok.

The decision – unless the Supreme Court reverses it – puts TikTok's fate in the hands of first President Joe Biden on whether to grant a 90-day extension of the Jan. 19 deadline to force a sale and then to President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20. But it is not clear whether ByteDance could meet the heavy burden to show it had made significant progress toward a divestiture needed to trigger the extension.

Syrian opposition fighters seize main army base on Jordan border
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 06:22 PM
Houthis attack British merchant ship near Hodediah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 05:34 PM
US-backed Syrian Kurds seize control of Syria's Deir el-Zor, sources say
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 04:38 PM
UN fails to deliver aid to Gaza despite accusations against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 04:27 PM
Nahal Brigade clears Hamas cell, booby-trapped terror tunnel in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 04:16 PM
Netanyahu seeks to postpone his testimony until Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 04:08 PM
Syrian rebel commander urges top Syrian officers to defect
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 04:05 PM
ICC prosecutor to stay on as UN investigates alleged sexual misconduct
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 04:04 PM
Iran's enrichment to near bomb grade set to rise 'dramatically' -IAEA ch
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:44 PM
Jordan has closed border crossing with Syria, ministry says
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:42 PM
Israel's Netanyahu blames Australian gov't rhetoric for synagogue attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 03:24 PM
Shin Bet and police arrest two residents of Israel employed by Iran
By WALLA!
12/06/2024 10:36 AM
IDF to hold military training exercise in Jordan Valley, Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 10:07 AM
Arida border crossing out of service due to Israeli attack - report
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 09:30 AM
PID summon Deputy Chief of Police Avishai Moalem for further questioning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 09:12 AM