Three killed in clashes between Druze militias and Syrian security forces in Sweida

REUTERS

At least three people were killed in clashes between Druze militias and security forces in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Friday, two witnesses and a local activist said.

They said anti-government fighters also took control of the main police station and the biggest civilian prison hours after hundreds of people protested in a main square demanding the downfall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"People are seeing what is happening in the rest of Syria as liberation of Syria and a chance to bring down the regime," activist Ryan Marouf, editor of Suwayda 24, a website that covers the province, told Reuters.

