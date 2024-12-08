Syrian President Assad reportedly departs Damascus for Russian base

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly left Damascus late last night, flying to the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base in Syria, according to a senior Israeli official cited by Walla.

The official suggested that Assad may intend to travel onward to Moscow, though there is no confirmation at this stage that he has left Syria.

A senior American official also confirmed to Walla that the US had tracked Assad’s departure from Damascus, adding, “We believed he was planning to fly to Russia.”

Further details regarding the purpose of the trip remain unclear.