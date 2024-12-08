Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Syrian President Assad reportedly departs Damascus for Russian base

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly left Damascus late last night, flying to the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base in Syria, according to a senior Israeli official cited by Walla.

The official suggested that Assad may intend to travel onward to Moscow, though there is no confirmation at this stage that he has left Syria.

A senior American official also confirmed to Walla that the US had tracked Assad’s departure from Damascus, adding, “We believed he was planning to fly to Russia.”

Further details regarding the purpose of the trip remain unclear.

Syrian rebels say they have started attack on Kurdish forces in northern town of Manbij
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:50 AM
Iraq evacuates embassy in Syria, moves staff to Lebanon, says Iraqi state news agency
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:48 AM
UN Syria envoy says millions of Syrians desire transitional arrangements to be put in place
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:36 AM
Netanyahu set to meet with Hostage Family Forum on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:44 AM
Syrian army says operations ongoing against "terrorist groups" in key regions
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:13 AM
Jordan affirms importance of preserving stability and security of Syria, state news agency says
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:01 AM
Syrian televised report announces Damascus freed, Assad regime ousted
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 07:57 AM
IAF intercepts missile from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 07:12 AM
Biden monitoring 'extraordinary' Syrian situation
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 06:35 AM
Intense sounds of shooting heard in center of Syrian capital Damascus
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 03:13 AM
Israeli forces attack along Lebanon-Syria border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 03:03 AM
Syrian rebels topple statue of Assad's brother in Homs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 01:28 AM
Former South Korea defense minister arrested over role in martial law
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:11 AM
Lebanese army sends forces to Hermel area near Syrian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 12:52 AM
Explosions heard in central Israel following IDF strikes in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 12:51 AM