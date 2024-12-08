Jerusalem Post
Italian ambassador in Syria unharmed after rebel break-in, Italian foreign minister says

By REUTERS

Rebel fighters entered the residence of the Italian ambassador to Syria on Sunday, leaving him and his security detail unharmed, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, as reported by ANSA and other domestic news agencies.

ANSA quoted Italian ministry sources as saying that Syrian fighters were going into embassies and offices of international NGOs in a search for allies of President Bashar al-Assad, who rebels say has been deposed.

"This morning, an armed group entered the garden of the ambassador's residence. They took away only three cars, and that was it. Neither the ambassador nor the Carabinieri (embassy police) were harmed," Tajani said.

The ambassador and the police officers have been moved to a secure location, the minister added.

