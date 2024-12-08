Jerusalem Post
Gallant: Fall of Assad regime good for Israel, despite risks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant called the fall of the Assad regime a positive development "despite the inherent risks" in a post to X on Sunday night.

"Exactly 14 months after the low point we reached, Israel’s superiority and strength are once again clearly evident throughout the Middle East."

US military says it carried out airstrikes on Islamic State targets
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 09:52 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists operating in weapons storage facility
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:23 PM
UN chief says future of Syria up to Syrians, UN will help
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:53 PM
Syrian flag removed from Moscow embassy, TASS reports
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:24 PM
PM to hostage families: What's happening in Syria could bring a deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 07:39 PM
President Biden is 'closely monitoring extraordinary events in Syria'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 06:02 PM
Israel airstrikes security complex, research center in Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 05:50 PM
IDF issues 'stay home' notices for five Syrian border towns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 05:14 PM
District Court rejects Netanyahu's request to delay testimony
By BINI ASHKENAZI
12/08/2024 04:53 PM
IDF advances toward Syrian buffer zone - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 03:47 PM
Iran says only Syrians can decide on their country's fate
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 03:07 PM
Netanyahu: Assad's defeat is direct result of Israeli action
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 03:01 PM
Syrian rebel commander Julani says there is no room for turning back
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 02:35 PM
Egypt calls on all parties in Syria to preserve capabilities of state
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 02:16 PM
Italian ambassador in Syria unharmed after rebel break-in, Italian foreign minister says
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 02:14 PM