Gallant: Fall of Assad regime good for Israel, despite risks

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant called the fall of the Assad regime a positive development "despite the inherent risks" in a post to X on Sunday night.

The fall of Assad’s murderous regime in Syria serves the State of Israel despite the inherent risks – it will lead to the collapse of the ring of fire and terror that Iran tried to build around Israel.The recent developments in Syria were caused by a series of strikes led by… — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) December 8, 2024

"Exactly 14 months after the low point we reached, Israel’s superiority and strength are once again clearly evident throughout the Middle East."