Hamas submits names of hostages who would be included in hostage deal - report

Hamas has reportedly presented Egyptian mediators an initial list with the names of the hostages who would be included in a possible hostage deal, according to the London-based Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Monday, citing a source familiar with the subject.

According to the report, the list included four hostages who hold American citizenship, in addition to hostages who are elderly and who suffer from medical conditions.

Hamas also reportedly submitted a list with the names of Palestinian prisoners.

On Sunday, a Hamas delegation headed by senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya visited Cairo for hostage deal negotiations, which the report claimed have reached an "advanced stage."

Israeli negotiating team reportedly set to travel to Cairo

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed further claimed that an Israeli delegation was set to head to the Egyptian capital on Monday for further discussions.

On Saturday, the Saudi-owned news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Hamas was attempting to determine the number of living Israeli hostages it and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip were holding.