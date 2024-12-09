Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

France to support Syria transition, French foreign minister says

By REUTERS

France will support Syria's political transition following the fall of Bashar al-Assad and will send a special diplomatic envoy to the country in the coming days, France's caretaker foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday.

Syrian rebels seized the capital Damascus unopposed on Sunday after a lightning advance that sent President Assad fleeing to Russia after a 13-year civil war and six decades of his family's autocratic rule.

The events in Syria were a stunning defeat for Russia, Barrot told France Info radio, as Moscow could now lose access to military assets it has in the Arab country.

Syrian opposition groups take control of Manbij from US-backed SDF
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 09:48 AM
IDF intelligence chief meets with head of Druze community
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2024 09:32 AM
China calls for 'political solution' to Syrian crisis
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 09:28 AM
IDF warns southern Lebanon residents against moving past safety line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2024 09:02 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Conchagua in El Salvador, USGS says
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 06:07 AM
45-year-old man suffers third-degree burns after Molotov cocktail thrown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2024 05:04 AM
Trump says personal lawyer Habba to serve as presidential counselor
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 02:16 AM
Soccer-Syrian soccer federation changes kit color as Assad toppled
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 01:40 AM
US Under Secretary of State to travel to Jordan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2024 01:35 AM
IDF lifts some restrictions in the Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:45 PM
Geert Wilders lands in Israel, to tour Knesset, West Bank Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 10:46 PM
US military says it carried out airstrikes on Islamic State targets
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 09:52 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists operating in weapons storage facility
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:23 PM
Syrian flag removed from Moscow embassy, TASS reports
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:24 PM
PM to hostage families: What's happening in Syria could bring a deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 07:39 PM