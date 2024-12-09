France to support Syria transition, French foreign minister says

France will support Syria's political transition following the fall of Bashar al-Assad and will send a special diplomatic envoy to the country in the coming days, France's caretaker foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday.

Syrian rebels seized the capital Damascus unopposed on Sunday after a lightning advance that sent President Assad fleeing to Russia after a 13-year civil war and six decades of his family's autocratic rule.

The events in Syria were a stunning defeat for Russia, Barrot told France Info radio, as Moscow could now lose access to military assets it has in the Arab country.