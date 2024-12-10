Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan says it detected 47 Chinese military aircraft operating nearby

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 10, 2024 05:28

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Tuesday that over the past 24 hours it had detected 47 Chinese military aircraft operating around the island.

The ministry on Monday raised its alert level after saying China had reserved airspace and deployed naval and coast guard vessels.

Additionally, close to 90 Chinese navy and coast guard ships are still in waters near Taiwan, southern Japanese islands, and the East and South China Seas on Tuesday, a Taiwan security source told Reuters.

China has dispatched military ships from its northern, eastern and southern theater commands, the source said.

