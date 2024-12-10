UAV hit Yavne after IAF classified it as likely non-hostile, IDF apologizes for 'failure'

A drone that hit a building in Yavne on Monday was not intercepted due to the possibility it was a civilian aircraft, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli air force, Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar said on Tuesday following an operational inquiry.

The drone, which had been launched from Yemen, was initially identified as a suspicious aerial target traveling adjacent to other aircraft that were not classified as hostile.

However, the IDF said that due to a lack of continuous surveillance, as well as the potential of it being civilian, the interception did not occur.

Furthermore, the IDF stated that because it was not classified as hostile, no sirens were activated.

Bar apologized that the "IAF failed to provide security and warning to the Israeli civilians."