Turkey, Qatar slam Israel, accuse it of exploiting situation in Syria

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 10, 2024 13:11

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it strongly condemned Israel's entry into the buffer zone between Israel and Syria and its advance into Syrian territory.

"Israel is once again displaying its occupation mentality," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel denied that its forces had entered Syrian territory beyond the buffer zone with the Golan Heights. However, Syrian sources said the incursion had extended to within 25 kilometers (15 miles) of the capital, Damascus.

Qatar says it is unacceptable for Israel to 'exploit' Syria situation

Qatar considers it unacceptable for Israel to "exploit" the current situation in Syria and violate its sovereignty, Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Asked about any communication with Syria's leading rebel faction, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Al-Ansari said Qatar's doors are open to all concerned parties in Syria.

