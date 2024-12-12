Turkey will not allow any weakness to occur in fight against Islamic State in Syria, Erdogan says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met President Tayyip Erdogan at Ankara's Esenboga Airport, where Erdogan told Blinken that Turkey would take preventive measures in Syria for its national security against all organizations it deems as terrorists.

Erdogan and Blinken discussed the latest developments in Syria, with Erdogan calling on the international community to work together for the reconstruction of institutions in Syria, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Erdogan also added that Ankara would not allow any weakness in the fight against Islamic State.