Three killed, at least 48 wounded in explosive attack at Thai festival

Three people were killed and dozens wounded after an explosive was thrown into a crowd at the Red Cross Doi Loyfa fair in Tak, Thailand, on Saturday, according to Thai media reports.

The attack reportedly occurred just before midnight local time.

Two suspects have been arrested, the Associated Press reported, citing police, although charges have yet to be pressed. The Bangkok Post said the suspects were aged 16 and 17.

Thanathip Sawangsang, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, told AP a homemade bomb caused the explosion, and the incident occurred after a fight between a rival group of men.

Between 8,000 and 9,000 people attended the week-long annual festival this year, according to the Bangkok Post. Among the scores of those injured is a teenager aged 14, according to Nation Thailand. A man stands in the middle of the dried-up Ping river in Thailand's Tak province, 400 km (249 miles) north from the capital Bangkok June 16, 2010. Northern Thailand is facing the worst drought in decades. (credit: REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa)

Police have said there is no wider threat.

Thailand on edge

While the motivation is believed to be gang-related, the attack was carried out in a highly militarized zone bordering Myanmar.

Israel's National Security Council also raised the terror threat for Thailand to level two in late November - indicating elevated concern over the possibility of a terror attack in the country.