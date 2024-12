National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Sunday that coalition heads had reached an agreement to fire Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

"I thank the coalition heads for the extensive agreement for the firing of the attorney-general, which I demanded," Ben-Gvir said.

"In the follow-up meeting which will take place tomorrow [Monday], I will make sure that the decision to begin the process [to fire Baharav-Miara] will be brought to the Knesset meeting next Sunday," he concluded.