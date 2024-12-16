Day three of Netanyahu's testimony commences 

The testimony of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his corruption trial continued at the Tel Aviv District Court on Monday.

Netanyahu faces three cases against him: case 4000, case 2000, and case 1000.

Case 4000 accuses Netanyahu of bribery in an alleged scheme with co-defendants Shaul and Iris Elovitch to exchange positive news coverage on Walla for Netanyahu’s implementation of policies favorable to Elovitch’s Bezeq telecommunications. Case 2000 alleges that Netanyahu sought to weaken the newspaper Yisrael Hayom with legislation in return for positive coverage from publisher Arnon Mozes's Yediot Aharonot. In Case 1000, Netanyahu is alleged to have received expensive gifts in return for furthering the interests of businessman Arnon Milchan.