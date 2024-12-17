Jerusalem Post
Ceasefire between Turkey and US-backed rebels extended to end of this week, State Dept says

By REUTERS

A ceasefire between Turkey and the US-backed Kurdish Syrian forces (SDF) around the northern Syrian city of Manbij has been extended until the end of this week, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

Washington brokered an initial ceasefire last week but it had expired, Miller said, adding Washington would like the ceasefire to be extended for as long as possible.

"We continue to engage with the SDF, with Turkey about a path forward," Miller said, adding it was not in the interest of any party to see increased conflict in Syria. "We don't want to see any party take advantage of the current unstable situation to advance their own narrow interests at the expense of the broader Syrian national interest."

