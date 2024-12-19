Sirens blare across central Israel following missile fired from Yemen

Sirens sounded across central Israel due to a projectile that was fired from Yemen, the IDF announced during the early hours of Thursday morning.

It added that the missile was intercepted by the IAF before crossing into Israeli territory, and sirens were sounded due to the possibility of falling debris.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said that no one was wounded due to debris from the firing. However, several people reported panic attacks or minor injuries on the way to their safe rooms.

A short while later, Israeli media reported damage to a school and several cars in Ramat Efal, though the IDF has yet to confirm this.

The interception caused explosions to be heard across the country.

האזעקות במרכז: יורט טיל אחד ששוגר מתימן טרם חצה לשטח הארץ, ההתרעות הופעלו מחשש לנפילת שברי יירוט@Doron_Kadosh @galdjerassi pic.twitter.com/789s2kIJhh — גלצ (@GLZRadio) December 19, 2024

Missiles from Yemen

This is the second time this week that Yemen targeted Israel. An initial drone was fired toward the country on Monday.

An IDF missile boat intercepted the Yemen drone at the time, and Israel's military noted that it had not crossed into Israeli territory.

"Occupied Jaffa "Tel Aviv" is not safe for Zionists," Nasruddin Amer, chairman of the Houthi-backed Yemeni state news agency Saba, posted on X/Twitter, along with a photo of what he called "A new failure of the Zionist air defense."

يافا المحتلة "تل أبيب" غير آمنة للصهاينةوفشل جديد للدفاعات الجوية الصهيونية pic.twitter.com/Vwq5zXPm7p — نصر الدين عامر | Nasruddin Amer (@Nasr_Amer1) December 19, 2024

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This is a developing story.