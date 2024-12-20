IDF announces two demolitions of apartments belonging to terrorists

The IDF demolished apartments belonging to terrorists El Deif Alah and Tamer Rajah on Friday, the military announced.

Last September, Alah carried out a terrorist attack on Israel's Highway 60, near the Givat Assaf junction, where IDF Sergeant Gari Hanegal was killed. His apartment is in the southern Gaza city Rafah.

Rajah lived in the village of Shuweika in the southern West Bank, and conducted a terror attack in November of last year at the Beit Lid junction, where one IDF soldier was killed and four border policemen were wounded.