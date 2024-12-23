Iran considering aerial routes to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah - report

Iran is considering smuggling weapons to Hezbollah via air to Lebanon since the overland routes it previously used in Syria are no longer practicable, according to a Times report on Monday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

With flights between Tehran and Beirut resuming, the Islamic Republic may look to turn the Lebanese capital into a center for its deliveries.

'Next escalation'

The West is “concerned that Iran has lost [Damascus as] its go-to airport in the region for smuggling weapons and is now trying to turn Beirut airport into its new logistics hub, just as they did in Syria,” the source was cited as saying.

The source further noted that this "could lead to the next escalation."

Recently, the rebel regime in Syria, led by Abu Muhammad al-Julani, announced its decision to prevent Iranians from flying over Syrian skies.

Amir Bohbot contributed to this report.