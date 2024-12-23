Thirty nine injured in Jerusalem fire, three in serious condition

Thirty-nine people were injured in a fire that erupted in a seminary dormitory on David Yellin Street in Jerusalem, Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, said on Monday.

Three were in serious condition, and two were in moderate condition, MDA added. The others were lightly injured.

MDA paramedics evacuated those hurt to Hadassah-University Medical Centers in Ein Kerem and Mount Scopus.

"This is a significant and major incident with many casualties," Shmulik Friedman, head of the Jerusalem District of the Israel Fire and Rescue Authorities, said, adding that firefighters had rescued dozens of trapped individuals.

"We have launched an investigation in cooperation with the Israel Police to determine the circumstances of the fire's outbreak," he added.

Paramedics operate on scene

MDA paramedic Eliahu Ben Hamu recounted seeing "heavy smoke coming from the building," adding that "All the victims were fully conscious. We saw three individuals in serious condition and two in moderate condition, all fully conscious and suffering from smoke inhalation." Magen David Adom emergency teams operate at the scene of the Jerusalem fire. December 23, 2024. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

"We began providing initial medical treatment while loading them into Magen David Adom (MDA) intensive care units and ambulances and transporting them to various hospitals in the city," Hamu continued.

United Hatzalah paramedics Ariel Drey and Zevi Klein recounted what they saw upon arrival at the scene.

"The fire broke out in a residential building that partly serves as a girls' seminary. We provided initial medical assistance to numerous casualties, including three men who ran into the building to rescue victims and 14 girls who were evacuated by United Hatzalah ambulances," Drey and Klein said.