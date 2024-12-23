Jerusalem Post
PIJ terrorist arrested on suspicion of setting up weapons manufacturing facility in Kalkilya

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of setting up a weapons manufacturing facility in his home in Kalkilya in the West Bank, the Israel Police said on Monday. 

A joint operation by the IDF and the central unit of the West Bank took place in the village of Kalkilya, near Nablus, targeting a location linked to the PIJ terrorist. 

A search of the suspect's home uncovered a dismantled Carlo submachine gun, parts of pipe bombs, ammunition, and magazines, the Israel Police noted. 

According to the police, the terrorist recently began manufacturing weapons in his home and selling them to terrorist organizations. The suspect was arrested and transferred for interrogation. 



