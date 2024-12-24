PMO announces return of Israeli hostage deal negotiation team from Qatar

The Israeli hostage deal negotiation team, which includes officials from the Mossad, Shin Bet, and IDF, will return to Israel from Qatar on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Tuesday evening.

It added that the team was returning after "a significant week of negotiations" and must come back for "internal consultations in Israel regarding the continuation of negotiations."

According to a Walla report citing a senior Israeli official, the recall of the team "is not due to a breakdown in negotiations."