IDF confirms it struck terrorists in Gaza City area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF confirmed that it struck a terrorist cell overnight in Gaza City in a statement early Thursday morning. 

"Overnight, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF [Israel Air Force] conducted a precise strike on a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat," the statement read. 

Early on Thursday morning, Reuters reported that five people were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a house in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood, citing medics. 

Walla also reported that the five killed were journalists whose vehicle was struck during military operations. 



