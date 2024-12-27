Jerusalem Post
breaking news
IDF operating against terrorists in Jabalya's Kamal Adwan Hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF soldiers from the 401st Brigade have begun operating in the area of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalya, acting on intelligence provided by the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) regarding the presence of terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area, the army reported on Friday.

The IDF added that the Kamal Adwan Hospital serves as a Hamas terrorist stronghold in northern Gaza and continues to be used by terrorist operatives as a hideout. 

In order to reduce risk to civilians, the IDF troops worked to evacuate civilians, patients, and medical personnel prior to the start of the military operation.

COGAT coordinated this action alongside local health authorities and international organizations, the IDF noted.

Civilians were reportedly transferred via defined evacuation routes by ambulance to alternative hospitals in Gaza to continue medical treatment.



